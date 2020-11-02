By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has commended youths in Bauchi State for refusing to join the #EndSars protest which has rocked many states in Nigeria in recent days.

President Buhari who made the commendation during a town hall meeting on security organized by Bauch State governor Bala Mohammed said the decision of the youths in the state not to partake in the #EndSARS protest has contributed in quelling the crisis.

The President represented by Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, said President Muhammadu Buhari appreciated the maturity displayed by the youths of Bauchi state for not being part of the misdirected agitations.

“Please accept the firm assurances of Mr. President not to take your support for granted. He will continue to reciprocate the good gesture of the Government and good people of Bauchi State.”

Malam Adamu Adamu said the present administration in the country has made security of lives and property a cornerstone of its operation.

He said the President will continue to strive in addressing the security challenges facing the nation.

“I Thank the Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for organizing this important stakeholder’s engagement and the respected traditional rulers and community heads for ensuring relative peace in the state. “The President is indeed happy with the Government and people of Bauchi State for their exceptional maturity in responding to national challenges such as the recent unfortunate and unnecessary Endsars protests.”

On his part, the State Governor Bala Mohammed while declaring the town hall meeting opened at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi, said the meeting was organised to bring all stakeholders together to discuss issues on security challenges with the view to discouraging youths and members of the public from indulging into violence.

He said the conduct of the town hall meeting was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to Governors to arrange for a stakeholders’ meeting to discuss a way forward on the negative engagement of people into violence in the name of #Endsars protest.

The Governor noted with satisfaction, the foresight of the entire youths in the state for not joining the endsars protest and expressed gratitude to them in that regard.

Governor Mohammed said as a youth friendly government, his administration has appointed a number of youths into sensitive positions in addition to introducing critical reforms to enable them contribute meaningful to national development.

“I would like to commend the Federal Government for sending two serving Ministers to attend this stakeholders’ meeting purposely to tap from their experiences. This Town Hall meeting could not have been organised at a better time than now, so that ways are found to avoid future occurrence of such ugly protests in the country.”

“I believe the meeting will serve as a forum to rub minds and exchange views to come up with strategies to identify and check the excesses and selfish tendencies of some people who may want to cause confusion and disorder in the country for the attainment of their selfish interest”, he said.