President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the 5,000 barrels per day Waltersmith Modular Refinery and performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the 45,000 barrels per day refinery yesterday at Ibigwe Field in Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State.

The president directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the ministry of Petroleum Resources to make adequate crude oil supply to modular refineries in the country.

According to him, Nigeria is inching closer to achieving its desire to be self-sustainable in domestic crude refining and becoming a net exporter of petroleum products.

Buhari said sustained feedstock supply will enable the refinery achieve its expansion initiative which is targeting 50,000barrels a day in the second phase with 45,000 barrels daily capacity.

He restated the country’s determination to be a net products exporter not only in Africa but beyond.

An elated President Buhari said the completion of the project is a milestone in the present administration’s policy to upscale local refining and build local capacity.

He recalled that several companies had been issued operating licenses but no one came to fruition except the Waltersmith Modular Refinery, which in addition to advancing economic prosperity of the country will create thousands of jobs.

The president stated that the Modular Refinery policy roadmap initiated in 2018 with four cardinal projections aims at collocation of new refineries and construction of Greenfield refineries to transform Nigeria into products exporting nation.

He said the federal government through the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) initiated the novel concept of collaboration in refinery projects which prospectively resulted in the construction and completion of the Waltersmith project.

On his part, the minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said the country was targeting 250,000 barrels per day refining through the Modular Refinery roadmap.

Sylvia noted that government has taken bold steps in stabilising the downstream oil sector with removal of petroleum subsidy and transition to deregulation of the sector.

He said the idea is to free the market for private sector participation and drive competition with better products and better customer services.

According to him, the subsidy withdrawal has freed resources for the government to enable it to deploy critical infrastructure for economic development.

For his part, the group managing director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, said with the spate of development in the refining sector, Nigeria will become a net products exporter by 2023.

Kyari said that with the inauguration and incremental value addition to crude oil, there will be sharp drop in products importation.

He assured full collaboration with management of the refinery to sustain its operations.

Also, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, commended the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari which has made the state first beneficiary of an economically viable project.

Uzodinma noted that the project will bring enormous prosperity to the state through taxes and the people through job creation.

He said that the policy direction of the present administration is aimed at making the national economy private sector driven.

The governor assured Waltersmith of adequate security as the government has declared zero tolerance to criminal activities.

Earlier, chairman of Waltersmith group, Abdulrazaq Isa, said already the refinery has injected five million litres of petroleum products into the domestic market.

Isa disclosed that at full capacity after the expansion, the refinery would be supplying 2.7 billion litres of petroleum products into the domestic market.

How We Are Growing Nigeria’s Economy – Osinbajo

In a related development, Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has said that a major feature of Nigeria’s economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic as indicated in the Economic Sustainability Plan currently being implemented, has been the openness to new and creative ideas, all in a bid to save jobs, protect businesses and attract new investments.

The vice president stated this yesterday during a webinar with some French business leaders under the auspices of the Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He noted that part of what the Buhari administration had done in its response to the pandemic was to “build a business environment that will be supportive of domestic and foreign investors.”

Osinbajo said, “It is important to recognise that the pandemic, which really is the cause of the downturn, not just in the Nigerian economy, but practically all of our economies, all over the world, except perhaps China, also provides incredible opportunities for doing all manner of very innovative, and creative things.

“And I think that we are in a season where we are ready to experiment and ready to do a lot more. And if you look at our Economic Sustainability Plan, which is our response to the pandemic, what we tried to do was to do a few things that we thought would be game changing.

“For example, one of the important things that we are trying to do with respect to renewable energy is with solar power. We are collaborating with several solar power companies to provide, within the next 12 months, 5 million Nigerian households with solar home systems.

“This is partly to address the issues with the national grid by providing more off-grid capacity and providing more opportunities in the renewable energy space. What we are doing is to get the financing through the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan.”

Speaking on the issue of backward integration and citing the example of Fan Milk Plc, Prof Osinbajo said private sector commitment needs to align to the federal government’s backward integration policy.

“I am glad to hear that you are already doing 1.5 million litres of milk in Ogun State,” Prof Osinbajo noted adding however that there is still a lot more to be done”, he added.

Participants at the forum are minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; executive secretary and CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs Yewande Sadiku; the French ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jérôme Pasquier; chairman of the Board of the Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Usman Mohammed, representatives of some French companies operating in Nigeria, including Total Nigeria, Air France, Kwik Delivery, among others.