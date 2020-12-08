By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned Flood/Erosion Control Work, River Yadsaram Training phase 1, Gully Erosion Wuro Patuji (Gidan Kurna) and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mubi substation, neglected 17 years ago.

The ecological projects was one of the 15 federal government’s ecological intervention for the fourth quarter 2016 and the contract was awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), in March 2017 executed by the Ecological Fund Office Abuja.

Initiated through a request for an urgent intervention from Mubi Emirate Council, the projects was forwarded to Ecological Office in order to arrest the continuous flooding and erosion menace in Mubi North, South and Maiha to avert loss of lives and properties.

The commissioned and handover of the two Adamawa government, benefiting communities are expected to take over and exercise ownership of the projects to ensure it maintenance and sustainability.

“The resources which the federal government has committed for the projects must not be allowed to waste” said, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr Habiba Lawal at the event.

The TV substation project, co-sponsored by the lawmaker, was established during Obasanjo regime, suffered neglect by successive administrations.

The station, he noted is symbolic and historic to leveraging information and communication to neutralize the avalanche of fake news emanating from social media which poses serious consequences to our moral and social existence.

“The station would support access to information is a fundamental human right to holding public office holders and governments at all levels accountable to what they promised electorates during the electioneering to facilitate government communication faster and more proactive.

“This station together with other substation across the country was established during the Obasanjo region but this particular one suffered total neglect in the last 17 years by successful administrations.”

The APC lawmaker lauded the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, DG NTA, Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Abubakar Isa Ahmadu, for their contribution in securing the land and ensuring the completion of the station.

Engr Stephen Moses, Executive Director Engineering NTA, who represented the DG lauded the lawmaker for making the project a reality.

Moses added that, the dream to establish 108 substations in the country was not made due to lack of funds.

He urged the communities to constitute team for sustenance and utilize the medium to raise awareness for the people.