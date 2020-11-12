By Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy Agba has reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards ensuring nation’s massive renewable energy resources for efficient utilization to energize communities, schools and businesses across the country.

Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba stated this at the commissioning of the 100-kilowatt peak Solar Hybrid Mini Grid at Eka Awoke, Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

According to him, renewable energy solution is what the country needs to quickly bridge the electricity gap in the nation.

The Minister who described the project as a momentous achievement of the Rural Electrification Agency under the power sector added that the benefiting Community will begin to witness economic growth and development through the ripple effects that electricity access comes with.

“This is in line President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision and plans for a Nigeria where electricity is taken for granted irrespective of where you live.

“The Ministry of Power is providing and will continue to provide all necessary support for seamless implementation of all Federal Government policies in the decentralization of the Power sector. I am, therefore, thrilled that our drive has led us to this great event. This truly the beginning of greater accomplishments to come.”

In his remarks, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State assured the Federal Government that the State will do it’s best to support the project to ensure greater success and sustainability.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, the Governor added that the project will be protected to serve it’s objectives in the lives and well-being of the people of Eka Awoke Community in Ebonyi State.

“I want to assure you that we, the people of Ebonyi State, we will do our best to support this project to ensure greater success and sustainability. It’s impact is already changing lives. This project has also provided jobs for indigenes of this community and will create more during its expansion.”