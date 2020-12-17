By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), an umbrella body for governors elected on the platform of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) has commended the leadership, vision, and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The governors restated confidence that under the current administration, Nigeria will be able to resolve its national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country, despite the current security challenges in the nation.

In a message issued Thursday and signed by Chairman of PGF, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the APC governors congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration,” the governors stated.