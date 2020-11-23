President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of the Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Philip Shekwo, saying the nation’s security system must do more to end the incidents of violence in the country.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu welcomed the decision of the Inspector General of Police to send reinforcement of men and materials to the state. Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the police and other relevant security services to fish out the killers of the party chieftain.

The kidnapped All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Nasarawa State, Phillip Tatari Shekwo, was found dead few meters away from his personal residence in Bukan Sidi, Lafia. Mr Shekwo, was kidnapped on Saturday night around 11 pm by unknown gunmen who shot sporadically scaring people away before they whisked him away and shot him in the stomach and pierced his belly with sharp knife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lifeless body of the slain party chairman was discovered just about 100 meters away from his residence near Peace House, Bukan Sidi, Lafia. Shekwo’s lifeless body was evacuated by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and deposited at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), in Lafia. Governor Abdullahi Sule, his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Senator Umaru Tanko AlMakura, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, AbdullahiBalarabe Ibrahim, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, government officials, party faithful and sympathizers were among early callers when the news of Shekwo’s death was broken.

Gov Sule, supported by Senator Al-Makura, condoled with the late Shekwo’s wife and urged her to take heart and consider what happened as God’s making. Nasarawa State Police commissioner, Emmanuel Bola Longe, who confirmed the kidnap and subsequent death of Mr Shekwo, said he was found dead with gunshot wounds.