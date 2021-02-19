President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and his entire family on the passing of their father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said Buhari’s condolence message was conveyed to the governor via a letter signed by the president.

In the letter of condolence to the governor on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, the president said:

“The late Pa Okowa lived a life dedicated to the service of God and humanity, as a teacher, school administrator, devout Christian and community leader.

”He will be fondly remembered for his meritorious service to Delta State and indeed Nigeria.

”I urge you and other members of the family to find inspiration and solace in the fulfilled life he lived.”

Buhari also prayed that the almighty God would grant Okowa, his family and all those mourning “the fortitude to bear the loss of this outstanding departed gentleman”. (NAN)