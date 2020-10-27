By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja |

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt condolence to leading industrialist and business entrepreneur, Chief Eugene Nzom Ojukwu, on the loss of his wife, Fanny, aged 70.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, urged the chairman of E. Ekesons group to take heart at the passage of his long-time companion, who kept the home front, while the husband toiled to build his business conglomerate, ensuring that the children were well nurtured into successful professionals that they are in different walks of life today.

President Buhari enjoined the Ojukwu family to find comfort in the fact that the departed lived a quality life, and positively touched all that came in cont act with her.

Also, the president has warmly felicitated with veteran journalist and author, Oloye Lekan Alabi, the Agba Akin Olubadan of Ibadanland, on his 70th birthday, October 27, 2020, joining friends and family to celebrate with the renowned writer, whose contributions continue to inspire.

The President in a statement by his media aide , Femi Adesina saluted the foremost journalist, who served five governors with his astute communication skills as a press secretary, and continues to project the diversity of the country as a Cultural Ambassador of the National Museum, Ile-Ife, working variously as a consultant to private and public institutions.

As a journalist, with experience in both print and broadcast journalism, President Buhari commended Oloye Alabi for also extending his interest into development and educational issues, chairing many foundations that work for the improvement of the lives of Nigerians, like Adegoke Adelabu (Penkelemesi) and Yusufu Olatunji (Baba l’ Egba) Foundation.

The President congratulated Oloye on the launch of a biography to mark the milestone, believing that the material will go a long way in contributing to knowledge in the country.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant the Agba Akin Olubadan of Ibadanland longer life, good health and wisdom to keep serving the country.