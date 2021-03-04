By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of Benue State over the death of Chief Terkula Suswam, praying that the Almighty God will comfort his family and all loved ones.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu condoled with the former Governor of Benue State, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, who is the deceased’s younger brother, and all friends and associates of the renowned community leader, whose impact on media and education in the state remain commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President believes that the circumstances surrounding the violent and untimely death of Chief Terkula Suswam and his aide, Mr Solomon, must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book.

He prayed that God will receive the souls of the departed.