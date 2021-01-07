By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, on his 70th birthday, joining sports lovers, family and friends to celebrate the skillful footballer who captained the national team to lift its first African Nations Cup title in 1980.

The President in a statement by his media aide , Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the multi-talented and disciplined player on the auspicious period of turning a septuagenarian, affirming that his contributions to development of sports in Nigeria will always attract attention, particularly making the country proud by providing technical leadership for other national teams like those of Lebanon and Kenya.

President Buhari also noted, with commendation, the efforts of the former captain of Rangers International, Enugu, in strengthening the local league, which has over the years been the major feeder of the national team, and produced players that have featured in some of the best teams and championships in the world.

The President prayed for improved health, strength and longer life for the former Super Eagles captain