President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with the new World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola, “The Scorpion’’, joining all Nigerians to celebrate the historical feat after 57 years.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, affirmed that Oyekola’s victory over an Argentine fighter, Lucas Montessino, brought more glory to the country, in a sport where another Nigerian, Anthony Joshua consistently blazes the trail, enjoining all youths to diligently follow their passion to the point of global recognition and celebration.

President Buhari believed the new Super Featherweight Champion realized his dream after many years of focus and discipline, urging more commitment to sustain his place in history, after the Late Dick Tiger.

The president equally commended the Local Organising Committee for the WBF Title Match, which held in Nigeria.