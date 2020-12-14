By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare have celebrated the decisive victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev over the weekend.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua has given boxing lovers round the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer.

He recalled his meeting with the heavyweight champion in London earlier in the year, describing Anthony Joshua as a humble, well brought up young man, “who will still go places.”

President Buhari wished Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Tyson Fury, saying he has the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians going with him.

The Minister of Sports on his part, salutes Joshua’s courage, tenacity and die hard spirit displayed against the Bulgarian boxer.

“We teamed up with other Nigerians to salute Anthony Joshua on his victory over Pulev. The courage, tenacity and a die hard spirit you displayed against Puyev is an attestation of your hard work, commitment and discipline which has kept you at the top. Once again, you not only made us proud, but proved to the world that you are the best in the Heavyweight class. We urge you not to relent in sustaining your pole position in world boxing. Keep soaring, we are indeed very proud of you. We encourage you to maintain the tempo so that you can remain at the top,” Minister said in a statement by the Ministry.

Joshua knocked out Pulev in the ninth round to retain his WBO, WBA and IBF titles as the undisputed world champion.