By BERNARD TOLANI DADA |

The minster of Niger Delta Affairs and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Godswill Akpabio, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a dependable leader who is genuinely interested in the progress of Niger Delta region and Nigeria.

Akpabio made this known during the inauguration of the executives of a political support group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) in Abak local government council yesterday.

According to the minister, Buhari’s commitment and determination towards accelerated development of the Niger Delta as demonstrated in the increased pace of work on East-West Road, remained a clear evidence of his commitment to the speedy development of the region.

“Work on the construction of the bridge on the Ikot Abasi/Oruk Anam axis is going on at feverish speed, the bridge would be ready by March, 2021, after which the Oron/Calabar bridge would be the next focus, for the East/West Road to be fully completed,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the president for being resolute, adding that, by his actions, he has shown himself as a dependable leader.

The inauguration of the group which was performed by the minister and witnessed by other stakeholders, saw Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo appointed as the director-general and Arc. Ubokutom Nyah as the co-director-general.

Akpabio who was unanimously appointed as the grand leader for the group said that, he was excited over the motto of the organisation which is “Dependable Leadership.”

He charged the leadership of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) to demonstrate transparency in leadership, stating that, it was the only known attribute that can enhance the survival of the group.

Earlier, the director-general of the group, Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo in his address said the forum has resolved to come together in solidarity to Akpabio’s uncommon and selfless service to humanity with little regard to political affiliation.