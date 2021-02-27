By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the release of the abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu commended the nation’s security and intelligence agencies and the government of Niger State for their responses in securing the release.

“We are happy they have been released” said President Buhari, who also greatly sympathized with the staff and the students, their parents and friends on this ordeal.

He, however, warned that the country will not continue to suffer these attacks that threaten the growth of education, the security and life of the future leaders at the same time putting the nation in a negative light.

The President reiterated his earlier advice to school owners, particularly the state and local governments as well as religious organizations to scale up security around their schools in line with the standards laid down by the UN-backed Safe School Programme of the administration.

President Buhari once again condemned the school abductions, with latest one at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State, and directed all security and intelligence agencies in the country to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice.