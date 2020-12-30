President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the news of the demise of Prof. Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari described Odekunle, aged 77, as a valued friend and a towering intellectual giant with an impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology, and in such others as governance and administration.

“His death is very saddening. His lasting contributions as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all of us, his friends and associates.

“May the Almighty repose his soul,” he said (NAN)