By AZA MSUE, NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, urged Service Chiefs, governors and other stakeholders to devise new strategies that will end the ugly security situation in the country. Buhari, said government will continue to deal with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals who constitute threat to innocent citizens across the country, stressing that criminals should be dealt with according as such, without resorting to ethnic profiling. In his speech at the meeting of 19 Northern States Governors’ Forum, Chairmen of Council of Emirs and Chiefs in Northern Nigeria, held in Kaduna, Buhari who spoke through Chief Of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who led the federal government’s delegation said the nation was confronting the various dimensions of security challenges that continue to slow down the emancipation of Nigerians from poverty and economic deprivation. Buhari said:” No doubt, this kind of robust engagement provides a veritable platform for deep reflection and dialogue on pertinent issues affecting not only the Northern Region, but the nation as a whole. These include the and unity, peaceful coexistence, security and other parameters of development.

“I must appreciate the efforts of the 19

Northern States Governors’ Forum for their contribution towards National Growth and development, especially in this challenging period in our nation’s being where certain fundamental issues of our corporate existence need to be frankly deliberated upon and actionable resolutions reached.

“This meeting is coming at a time when the nation is making steady progress in addressing the many challenges impeding development and progress. We are providing critical infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports among

which are critical to economic prosperity of our people as well as economic opportunities for our citizens to pursue legitimate aspirations that grow the economy.

At the same time, we are confronting the various dimensions of security challenges that continue to slow down the emancipation of our people from poverty and economic deprivation”

The government shall continue to deal with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals who constitute threat to innocent citizens across the country.

Criminals are criminals and should be dealt with according as such, without resorting to ethnic profiling.

“I have already tasked the new Service

Chiefs to devise new strategies that will

end this ugly situation where the lives of

our people continue to be threatened by

hoodlums and criminals. I expect that at

this meeting, your Forum will also discuss and devise ways of building stronger collaboration with the security architecture and the people in defeating criminality across the region and the nation at large”

“It is pertinent to note that the increased realization of our security, democracy indices are inextricably linked. Democracy and rule of law promote stability and in turn reinforces the power to assert freedom and economic progress of our people.

” This thread of interconnection needs support of the Northern State Governors Forum and entire citizenry of the country

as any amount of positive sacrifice would be beneficial in bringing about National development and security of our Nation.

Buhari added: “Government also notes with satisfaction the deliberate actions of the 19 Northern States Governors’ Forum of inclusivity in addressing the challenges of governance and National development. This is demonstrated in today’s event, wherein the Forum intends to receive and deliberate on the reports from Committees that were put in place to critically look at certain challenges of the region.

“I have been informed that the issues that will be on the table are diverse and cut Across various sectors. These include economy, security, youth development, industrialization, energy development, role of traditional rulers in governance, the Almajiri phenomenon, and many others which are not just peculiar to the Northern Region, but also affect other parts of the country. With the calibre of persons in the various Committees, I have no doubt that far reaching recommendations will be advanced and adopted for the good of the region and the nation”

“Your Excellencies and other critical

Stakeholders, I urge that these crucial and robust reports should be assiduously studied and implemented without delay. This is because we are not short of policies, but often faced with challenges of implementation. You will be leaving a landmark record in ensuring that they are not left to rot on the shelves but used for the good of all.

“While I assure this Forum of the support and collaboration in implementing some of the resolutions of this meeting that may require the participation of the Federal Government,

“I wish to advocate for synergy between the Northern Governors Forum synergy and other Forums in the other regions for the collective good of our Nation. You should endeavour to compare notes and peer-review one another to exchange ideas and adopt best practices for the good of the people you govern”

“In this regard, I wish to commend the Chairman and members of this Forum for rising to the occasion to de-escalate the recent tension arising from clashes between herders which resulted in the loss of lives and properties. The efforts of the Forum in engaging all parties and supporting the efforts of the

Federal Government have gone a long way to ameliorate the situation. We need to sustain this tempo to attain total calm.

“Today’s gathering also demonstrates

the collective will of the people of the

Northern part of this country to promote

living together and staying amongst all

Nigerians irrespective of our ethnic and religious differences.

“I urge that the spectrum of this kind of engagement to be widened to cover all communities and geopolitical zones of the country. The Federal Government would be willing to partner with you on that” Buhari said.