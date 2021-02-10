President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday flagged off the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi railway project with a branch line to Dutse in Jigawa State.

Speaking virtually from the State House in Abuja, the president said that the project, when completed, will enhance economic activities, particularly the trans-Saharan trade between the two countries.

He urged private investors to take full advantage of the opportunity and engage in legitimate businesses aimed at transforming the nation’s economy.

The groundbreaking, which was held at Kwarin Tama village in Katsina state, was attended physically by the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Other dignitaries present include the ministers of interior, information and culture, foreign affairs, heath, science and technology, the governors of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, and Maradi in the Niger Republic.

Emirs of Katsina, Kano, Dutse, and top security heads of Nigeria and the Niger Republic were also in attendance.

The railway project is expected to connect three northern states – Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa – then terminate at Maradi, Niger Republic.

The rail line is also expected to financially empower Nigeria as the import and export hub for the Niger Republic and help the country compete favourably with other coastal West African countries in

facilitating trade with the region’s landlocked countries.