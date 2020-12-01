Miffed by the spate of terrorist attacks in the country, especially the recent killings in Borno and other parts of the North, President Muhammadu Buhari has given marching orders to the military to end terrorism in Nigeria, saying “enough is enough”.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the security of lives and property of the people. Everything is secondary when security is at a stake. As we mourn the loss of our sons in Zabarmari, the Armed Forces have been given the marching order to take the fight to the insurgents, not on a one-off, but on a continuous basis until we root out the terrorists,” President Buhari said.

Speaking in Maiduguri yesterday, President Buhari described the killing of the Zabarmari farmers as the worst form of “senseless, barbaric and gruesome murder.”

The president condoled with the government and people of Borno State over the gory incident, even as he assured of his continuous commitment to fighting insurgency and all forms of insecurity in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Buhari who was represented by his chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, said he would make more resources available to the military to prosecute the war against Boko Haram, adding that he would work closely with neighbouring countries on bilateral and multilateral levels to ensure that there was no hiding place for the terrorists.

In his response, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the president for ensuring relative peace since his assumption of office, saying the situation was better than what he met on ground.

The governor, however, presented a number of requests to the federal government, including getting the youth from the state enlisted in military and paramilitary organisations to play their roles in the defence of the nation.

He called on the federal government to assist in the repatriation of Borno indigenes scattered across camps in neighbouring countries and requested the National Assembly to tweak the draft budget now before them to allow better allocation of resources for the Northeast sub-region, which he alleged is being side-lined.

At the palace of the Shehu of Borno, His Eminence Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai, the traditional ruler described as “madness,” the gruesome killings and urged his subjects to pray and offer useful information to the security agencies.

He thanked President Buhari for his efforts in returning normalcy to the state.

“Before this administration came, all 27 local councils and the Emirs had migrated to Maiduguri. We had no power from the National Grid, Telephone services were discontinued and the airport was closed,” he said, commending the president for changing all that for the better.

A team of high level officials representing the executive and legislative arms of government was in Maiduguri yesterday to deliver a message of condolence and solidarity with the government and people of Borno State following the recent Boko Haram killing of 43 farm workers.

The delegation was led by the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan and the chief of staff, Prof Gambari.

The delegation was also in Zabarmari, Jere local government area where the incident took place.

The local Imam, Alhaji Idris, who responded on behalf of the community said they were touched by the president’s gesture, saying, “we are happy that the president is with us in our moment of grief. Tell him that we are very happy with him.”

Aside the Senate president and chief of staff to the president, the delegation also included the House Majority Whip, Tahir Monguno, the ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Musa Bello, Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Agriculture (State), Mustapha Shehuri and Works and Housing (State), Engineer Abubakar Aliyu.

Others are National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.