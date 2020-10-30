By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja |

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to the founder of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola, on his 91st birthday, October 30, 2020, joining friends and family members to celebrate with the educationist, agriculturist and legal luminary.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina congratulated Aare Babalola for another year added to his life, and more opportunities to give and show that sharing brings more joy than acquisition while commending his antecedents in health, education and legal career, training more than 2,500 lawyers in the country, with 15 already recognised as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The president saluted the educationist for his high sense of patriotism, visionary leadership and penchant for always channelling his energy and resources into projects that directly impact the life of Nigerians, and providing wise counsels to leaders in both the private and public sectors on best ways to move the country forward.

As the renowned lawyer and philanthropist turn 91, President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will bless him and his family, and grant him longer life to keep serving the nation and humanity.