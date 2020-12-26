By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as he marks his 71st birthday.

In a message to the governor and his family, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu said “Happy Birthday Day to Governor Ganduje. May Allah give you good health and long life so that you continue to serve the people of Kano and the nation.

“I personally wish you a lot of energy, high spirits and good health.”