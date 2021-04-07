BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent sincere greetings to the Itsekiri nation on the announcement of a new Olu of Warri, as pronounced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom.

The president in a statement by his media aide , Femi Adesina also condoled with the Itsekiris on the passage of the immediate past Olu, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, which was equally formally announced.

President Buhari prayed that the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, will have a peaceful reign, signposted by massive development of Itsekiri land.

He called for love and reconciliation after a pulsating race for the throne, noting that peradventure any dissension exists; such should be resolved through due process.

As the Itsekiri nation mourns their departed Olu for three months, President Buhari prays God to comfort them and grant smooth ascendancy for the incoming monarch.