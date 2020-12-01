By JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH |

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Prof. Jerry Gana on his 75th birthday, congratulating him for a life of service to country, humanity and God, with many reasons to be thankful.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina joins family, friends and associates of the scholar, politician and administrator, who came into national and global limelight at an early age, and passionately threw himself into public service, working variously as head of institutions, including Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI), Mass Mobilization for Social

Justice and Economic Recovery and Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Information and Culture and Cooperation and Integration.

President Buhari believed Prof Gana’s zeal to see the country grow clearly distinguishes him, urging more commitment with his experience, knowledge and wisdom.

The President prayed that the former minister would continue to find favour with God for longer life, good health and strength.