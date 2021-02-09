President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with veteran journalist and Fellow, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Olusoji Akinrinade, on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, also rejoiced with the family, friends, and professional colleagues of the man popularly called ‘The General’ for his exploits in many media houses.

The media houses included the News Agency of Nigeria, The Punch, Concord Press, and Newswatch, where he rose to become Editor-in-Chief.

Buhari urged Akinrinade to deploy his over 45 years experience to groom and guide younger journalists, to respect the tenets of the profession, and place high premium on ethics.

He wished the septuagenarian good health, longer life, and greater contribution to the profession he loves. (NAN)