President Muhammadu Buhari has joined sports loving Nigerians in wishing one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Emmanuel Okala, a happy 70th birthday.

As a goalkeeper for the senior national football team in his prime, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina recalled that Okala represented the best of Nigerian talent and dexterity.

The President thanked the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations Winner for inspiring many with his brand of patriotism and dedication to duty each time he donned the national colours on duty.

The President believed that Okala is worthy of honour and celebration as a coach and mentor who has helped many footballers succeed in their chosen careers.

He prayed Almighty God to grant the elder statesman more memorable years of health and fulfilment in all his endeavour