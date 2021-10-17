President Muhammadu Buhari as a young military officer fought for the unity of Nigeria, and so would always be welcome in any part of the country, including the South East.

This declaration was made at the presidential villa in Abuja at the weekend by Igwe Maduabuchi Nevobasi, the Ezeani II of Mmaku Kingdom in Awgu local government area of Enugu State, while on a courtesy visit to Mr. Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity.

According to a statement by the media office of the State House, the monarch said apart from the war of unity fought by the young Buhari, the president has equally done many things for the South East, perhaps more than any of his predecessors.

“Look at the second River Niger Bridge which is going on at a frenetic pace. The Enugu International Airport has a brand new runway and is now in use. The Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Onitsha-Enugu road and many others are also things to point at in the region.

“We thank President Buhari for all he has done for Nigeria in six years. It has not been easy due to many challenges, particularly security, but the good work continues. Igbos would always welcome and support him, and we urge him not to relent in his efforts to keep the country together,” the monarch added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the fight against corruption, he lauded what he called “the admirable strides so far,” adding that there should be no let up, so that public funds can be safeguarded and utilized for development.

Igwe Nevobasi had bestowed the traditional title of Isimmri I of Mmaku (Main Source of Water) on President Buhari in 2018, and he says he did it “because we value the man, appreciate his love for country, and for us in the Southeast particularly.”

He assured that calm and peace would soon return to the region, as the traditional institution was working hard to engender reconciliation and calm frayed nerves.

He had kind words for the President on the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State, submitting that with steps taken so far, the federal government is evidently committed to a free and fair poll.