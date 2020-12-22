By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

Babatunde Irukera is the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). In this interview with SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH, he said President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration has done tremendously well in ensuring a consumer friendly environment in Nigeria.

Now that you have been appointed CEO Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for four years, what are the new innovations you intend to introduce to take FCCPC to a greater level?

I have been appointed for a first term of four years in the new organization. I was initially appointed the Director General of Consumer Protection Council and what we have done since a new law came out was to engage industry, consumers and market more about the new law, its provisions creating awareness, sensitization and at the same time building the enforcement infrastructure for the new law. In particular, 2020 was quite challenging especially because of COVID-19. We started it on a high note with strong enforcement, especially discriminatory practices against consumers, particularly racial issues with certain public facilities being exclusive and Nigerian citizens not allowed. So strong enforcement was very important. And as we moved into the COVID-19 period, from Consumer Protection standpoint, we moved into monitoring the market to prevent and address price gathering and excessive and unjust increases in prices of basic hygiene products that led us to open prosecution of some key supermarkets and pharmacist chains in Nigeria and prosecution is ongoing. We also have to modify notification and filling rules in the competition space to make sure that companies that started failing on account of being hit by COVID-19 were opportune enough to combine with other companies with regards to rules and then we open up the COVID-19 period management system where complaints and major notifications could be found remotely. And as we pulled towards the end of the year it became more robust and UN enforcement and continued the cases we had in court. As far as 2021 we are quite hopeful, in the coming days we will be unveiling new comprehensive merger regulation rules. 2020 is a very active year for our regulatory oversight and mergers acquisition. Surely is the year we expect some of our prosecution to come close and we anticipate that there would be stronger enforcement across the board on different issues.

Is the Buhari administration ensuring a consumer-friendly environment?

I don’t think that there is any administration that is as consumer-friendly as Buhari’s administration and that is not because I served in this administration. I have been a consumer writer advocate for many years and to think about what is happening in this administration, first the agencies that are working have never been taken nearly as important as this administration has regarded them. There has never been approval for the level of budgetary allocation as we have experienced; even though it is still insufficient it is hugely. And most importantly, the president was the first to courageously sign a new law that promotes significantly higher levels of consumer protection and also competition, this is something we have been trying to get since 1999 and he was courageous enough to sign the law which is the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.

There seems to be low quality of product; what is your agency doing to protect the consumers?

One of the things we are doing is to make sure that we conduct random tests based on products. We are also gathering intelligence tests to know what is going on. One of the big things we did was that as the country reopened from the lockdown we started a major distribution chain effort. We did enforcement on key distribution companies because we realized that a lot of things are being in the warehouses and then the quality issues over the lockdown period until we found out that some of the distribution companies were pushing expiring products into the markets and most of them expanding collaborations with Standard organization and NAFDAC and we strongly believe that inter agencies taskforce and substandard products are the most important ways of addressing this issue and that was why I mentioned that we continue the prosecution of certain people in Akwa Ibom who were selling substandard rice. I strongly believe that the consequence is the modifier of human behaviour. The more we prosecute some of these people and they face consequences of criminal conduct the more likely that people would modify their behaviours.

Are the organisations in the country adhering to product quality for the interest of consumers?

There are many organizations that are enforcing quality product quality. Like I gave you an example, NAFDAC is also in that space but I think there is a lot of work going on but I will also be the first person to admit that the question of substandard products should be a national emergency because it is a serious problem. That is why in spite of the significant amount of what has been done we still have a problem. We need to rethink how we manage this process. First we need to rethink how things come into the country and the most important way to deal with this is to stop them from entering into the country. If we succeed with that then we can continue to gather intelligence on those who carry out such production operations within the country and enforcement against them will follow.

What innovations have you brought to this organization so far?

The biggest thing I think we have done is democratizing access. Prior to when I took on this role the agency used to receive between seven hundred and one thousand complaints per annum, now it will be a bad week that we get a thousand complaints and you may ask why are we receiving a lot more complaints? There are two reasons for that. First, I think we succeeded in some parts in making people aware of their rights and the mechanism for enforcing the rights. We built confidence that is why we are getting more complaints. The other reason is that we built a solution that allows people to complain from their telephones, portal, by mobile applications, emails and by working in our offices.

What are the challenges so far?

The challenges include how many consumers especially in the rural areas, even cities where there is light that have access to the complaint resolution mechanisms. That is a big challenge we are working with companies to see how we can compare them to also carry some of those consumer rights as part of their advertisement.

What is your advice to consumers in Nigeria?

My advice to consumers is that the most robust right enforcement mechanism in the world has always been for consumers to be more proactive and demand for their rights even though those rights are not sufficiently respected.