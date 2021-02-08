BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

An Igbo and All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Prince Benjamin Apugo, has described as a misguided conception and claims in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari has anti-Igbo agenda.

Apugo, an Ibekuland prince stated this when he hosted the APC Membership Revalidation and Registration Committee for Abia State at his residence in Umuahia North local government area in the capital, Umuahia.

He said since inception of the 4th Republic in 1999, no administration has been as fair to Ndigbo as President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of appointments into strategic positions and infrastructure development.

The member of the party’s national caucus pointed to the recent appointment of the new chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor, an Igbo from Delta State by Buhari as one of the contradictions of the misconception.

Thanking members of the committee for the visit, the leader maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is near extinction in the Southeast geopolitical zone, adding that it had never meant well for the people.

He carpeted the PDP which has been in power in the state since the inception for failing to deliver on its campaign promises in the zone despite the people’s continued support for it, saying the people have now opted for the APC.

Apugo therefore, urged members of the party in the zone to use the opportunity of the exercise to reconcile their differences and reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general election to complete the exit of the PDP from the zone.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the committee, Ambassador Bala Mohammed Mairiga, described Apugo as one of the critical stakeholders of party in the country, hence their decision to re-register him at the residence.

According to him, the exercise, which he said will commence fully on Tuesday, was not meant to witch-hunt any members, but to provide “both the existing and intending ones equal opportunities ahead of the 2023 general election.”