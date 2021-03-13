ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is kept abreast of all issues regarding troops operational activities in Borno and other parts of Northeast.

Irabor also said that the president on daily basis follows the development in the theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole and other theatres across the country.

The CDS said this on Saturday during his operational visit to Borno state where he commended the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for the resilience and commitment they have shown in the past one month.

The Defence Boss noted that the fact that the troops recorded various successes inspite of few drawbacks that did not deter them , is worthy of commendation.

He said:” That is why it is necessary for me to express the commendation to you and by extension, you tell your colleagues that are not here. Even though the Theatre Commander and other Commanders will be going to the frontline to pass this commendation to the troops, I thought it is essential for you to know at this stage.

” Mr president is also kept abreast of all issues regarding your operational engagements and of course as we go back, he will be briefed accordingly. On daily basis he follows developments in this theatre and other theatres across the country.

” What I need to let you know is that we have a mandate from the president and that mandate must be achieved. So this is why we are working assiduously to see that all issues of violence and insecurity especially, within Operation Lafiya Dole is brought to an end.

” We will keep working on it and in due course, every space, inch of land within the theatre will be controlled by civil authority”, the CDS said.

Our correspondent reports that this will be the second operational tour of the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs to the theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole since after their appointments.

The CDS was in Maiduguri on 31st of January, barely a week after his appointment along with the service Chiefs comprising, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt . Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Amao and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo.

And today being 13th of March barely a month after their appointments, the CDS and the Service Chiefs again stormed the state on what they described as routine operational visit, which might not be far from importance attached to the theatre following renewed offensive against the Boko Haram terrorists by the new commanders. End