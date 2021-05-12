By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

The European Union (EU) has been of help to Nigeria in diverse ways, including humanitarian and trade relations, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The president according to a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina spoke yesterday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in a farewell audience, the Ambassador/Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen.

He appreciated the fact that the EU remains the largest trading partner with Nigeria, while members of the union equally remain the largest investors.

Buhari thanked the outgoing ambassador for facilitating the visits of French and German leaders during his tour of duty, noting that it was during Prime Minister Angela Merkel’s visit that the door to relationship with Siemens of Germany on power was opened.

Ambassador Karlsen, who spent four years in Nigeria said he enjoyed “excellent collaboration” with President Buhari, and with Nigeria, saying the cooperation included trade, military, humanitarian assistance, and many others.