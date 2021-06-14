President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 79th birthday.

Buhari joined the former Nigerian leader’s family members and friends to celebrate with the iconic leader, whose legacy of setting the country on the path of democracy and good governance, and passionate pursuit of peace continues to yield results.

Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, congratulated Abdulsalami for another age, appreciating his patriotism and visionary leadership style of always advocating unity, projecting maturity and wisdom on national discourse, and providing a rallying point for the future of the country.

The president said the goodwill that Abdulsalami continues to attract to the country, both at national and international levels, particularly sacrificing his time and resources.

to reach out to individuals and institutions on the need to work for the growth of Nigeria.

As he turned 79, President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will increase his wisdom, strength and give him longer life to keep serving the country.

Also, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with Abdulsalami on the occasion of his 79th birthday.

Lawan’s message was contained in a statement released by his special adviser on media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja yesterday.

He rejoiced with the family, friends and numerous well-wishers of the elder statesman on the auspicious occasion.