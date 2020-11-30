By JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, CHIBUZO UKAIBE, BODE GBADEBO, Abuja and FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the United Nations (UN) yesterday condemned the killing of farmers in Borno State.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of the farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere local government area of Borno State, describing the killings as insane.

“I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” the President said.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

Also, the president of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has condemned the killing describing the incident as another act of barbarism against innocent Nigerians minding their own business even as he said the National Assembly will continue to support the executive in strengthening the security agencies towards improving the security of

lives and property of Nigerians everywhere in the country.

The Senate president in a statement by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, yesterday, condoled with the families of the victims, government and people of Borno State over what he called a “senseless carnage”.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila expressed sadness over the killing of the rice farmers adding that the incident has once again brought to the fore the need for more military action against the terrorists.

According to the speaker, it was unfortunate that at a time the country was focusing on self-sufficiency in rice farming, about 50 of the farmers were killed in a most gruesome manner.

In a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker

commiserated with the families of the killed farmers, the people and government of Borno State over the sad incident.

Meanwhile, the governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has said that Boko Haram killed about 70 farmers on Saturday.

The governor spoke as he joined Zabramari community in Jere local government area of Borno State yesterday

to lay to rest the remains of 44 rice farmers killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in their farmlands.

This is even as the death toll from Saturday’s Boko Haram massacre remained uncertain as families are still in search of their loved ones still missing.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the burial, a horrified Zulum pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the cry of Borno citizens to ensure that the continuous massacre of citizens is halted.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned the gruesome beheading of 43 farmers by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno State, describing the act as extremely wicked, devilish and must not be left unaddressed.

The party while commiserating with the government and people of Borno State urged Nigerians to remain at alert particularly in providing useful information to security agencies in the fight against insurgency.

The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that this horrific killing of compatriots comes as yet another of the recurring horrid testament and badge of failure of the APC administration to secure the nation and guarantee the safety of lives and property in the country.

Similarly, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon has condemned the brutal killing of civilians in their farmlands by the Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri by Eve Sabbagh, Head of Public Information, OCHA Nigeria, which quoted Kallon, said at least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others wounded.

Kallon said: “I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri.

” At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack. In early afternoon of 28 November, armed men on motorcycles led a brutal attack on civilian men and women who were harvesting their fields in Koshobe and other rural communities in Jere local government area.

“Reports we are receiving are indicating these innocent farmers were the victims of this callous violence. I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the civilians who lost their lives in this atrocious attack.

“I also wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded in the incident. We have also received reports that several women may have been kidnapped. I call for their immediate release and return to safety.”

Kallon said his thoughts are also with the rural communities in the area, who are shocked by the brutality of the

attack and fear for their safety.

He said the entire UN system and the humanitarian community working to provide life-saving and development

assistance to the most vulnerable in Borno State is outraged by the incident, noting that such direct attacks against

innocent civilians jeopardize the ability for the most vulnerable people to survive the adversity they are facing, and which the humanitarian community is striving to alleviate.

He noted that: “The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice. It is unfortunately one of too many such attacks targeting farmers, fishermen and families who are trying to recover some livelihood opportunity after over a decade of conflict.”

Ex-UBEC Boss Loses Mother

A former executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof. Mohammed Ahmed Modibbo yesterday lost his mother, Aishatu Mohammed Modibbo.

The deceased, who died after a brief illness, was 92 years old. She was also buried yesterday according to Islamic injunctions.

A former Danrimi Adamawa, Alhaji Saidu Sarki Zana, said “the loss is irreplaceable and cannot be forgotten by the entire bereaved family.”

He asked the family to “take solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled life and died happily while in total devotion to Allah.

Prof. Ahmed Mohammed Modibbo is a son every parent will be proud to have. He did everything to take care of his parents.”