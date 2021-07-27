President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) for a two-week medical vacation and to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, it will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

Deliberations at the summit will focus on: The Power of Education – A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.

Adesina said President Buhari will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

After the Summit, he said the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021.

“The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar,” he added.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the president may transmit power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to act as president in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.

If that happens it will be the fourth time the president will be transmitting power to his deputy.

The first time was in February 2016 when the President embarked on a five-day vacation and the second time was in June 2016 when Buhari went on a trip to the United Kingdom for medical for treatment.

The third time was in 2017, when the president embarked on his 10-day leave in London.

