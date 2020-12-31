By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7am.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast.’’