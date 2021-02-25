President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, met with the new Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the State House, Abuja.

The President’s Personal Assistant (Photography), Mr Sunday Aghaeze, confirmed the meeting in a pictorial report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the new EFCC boss was formally introduced to the president during the engagement.

The Senate had, on Wednesday, confirmed Bawa, who was nominated by the president on Feb. 15, as the substantive Chairman of EFCC, following his successful screening.

Bawa’s appointment was endorsed by the lawmakers after a voice vote by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Bawa, an indigene of Kebbi and certified anti-money laundering specialist, has Bachelor Degree in Economics.

NAN reports that the commission had, at various times, been headed by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Mrs Farida Waziri, Mr Ibrahim Lamorde, Mr Ibrahim Magu and Mr Mohammed Umar. (NAN)