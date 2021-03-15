ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria’s former finance minister, who is on a four-day official visit, was accompanied to the villa by the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; and Minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Maryam Katagum.

NAN reports that the visiting WTO boss had earlier met with the Ministers of Finance, Dr Zainab Ahmed, and that of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama.

Okonjo-Iweala is expected to address the media after the meeting with the president.