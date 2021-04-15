ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Colonel Ahmed Usman, former military administrator in Ondo and Oyo States.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina avers that as a military officer, the late Colonel Usman served the nation with courage and dedication, adding that his contributions to peace and unity as well as his quest for public good continued even in retirement.

As the President prayed that Almighty Allah will repose the soul of the departed, his thoughts are with the government and people of Kogi State, where Usman hailed from, and with friends and colleagues, as they mourn this loss.