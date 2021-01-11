By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of Col. Aminu Isa Kontagora, former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano States, urging family, friends and associates to accept the will of God, and find solace in Kontogora’s good works.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu believes the career military officer, who served in many leadership positions and military formations across the country, lived a life of sacrifice and dedication to the betterment of others, and making remarkable impacts, with the Benue State Arts Theatre Complex named after him.

The President affirmed that Col. Kontogora’s experience, wisdom and cherished political support will be sorely missed, praying that the Almighty God will forgive his sins, and accept his soul in eternity.