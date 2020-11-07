President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sorrow over the loss of the legendary hunter, vigilante leader and crime fighter, Ali Kwara.

The daredevil hunter whose movie-like exploits against bandits, armed robbers and terrorists are well documented in virtually all the 19 Northern states, died in Abuja where the government had brought him to take over his medical treatment.

Last night, the Presidency made available a plane to take the corpse to Dutse Airport for its planned burial in his home town, Az- are, in Bauchi State.

Reacting to the news of his demise, the president in a statement by his media aide , Garba Shehu, said: “On behalf of the government and the people of the entire country, I condole with the people of Bauchi State and their government following the sad exit of this extraordinary citizen who devoted his entire life to assisting law en- forcement officials in their fight against criminals.”

According to him, “Ali Kwara will not be

forgotten for roles he played in subduing hardened criminals and warlords in our forests. Thanks to his efforts, several of such criminals were lucky to be reformed while many more have been made to face justice. Few of such brave men are found in a generation. May Allah grant him Aljannah.”

A family member told LEADERSHIP Weekend that Kwara, who had been ill for weeks, died in Abuja.

According to his family, Kwara was about

to be flown to Egypt for medical treatment when his health conditions deteriorated at the Federal Medical Centre, Azare.

The hunter died of cardiovascular disease in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

The late Ali Kwara was an influential security expert and special adviser on security matters to various governments.

The famous hunter left behind a wife and four children; Muhammad, Nadiya, Nasir and Abdulganiyu.

He will be buried in Azare today in Aza- re according to Islamic rites.

BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja And HARU- NA MOHAMMED,