President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the president-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, on his victory in the presidential election of August 12, 2021.

The president in a statement signed by his media aide, Femi Adesina, applauded the people of Zambia who came out in their numbers to exercise their civic rights, voting candidates of their choice, signposting that the prospect of a united, stable and prosperous Africa lies in the power of the people to freely elect their leaders.

Buhari commended President Edgar Lungu for accepting the outcome of the election and a peaceful transfer of power, noting that this patriotic disposition deserves the praise of all lovers of democracy.

Highlighting the close and historic relationship between Nigeria and Zambia, the Nigerian leader said he looks forward to working closely with the Zambian president-elect for the peace, development and prosperity of both nations.

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended the leaders and the people of Zambia for upholding the tenets of democracy during the just-concluded general election.

In the congratulatory message to Hichilema, Obasanjo praised the voters for keeping democracy alive, saying the reports reaching him over the election held last weekend was satisfactory.

The statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo urged the new president to be magnanimous in victory, stressing that Hichilema’s administration must bring an end to the era of subjecting the country’s past leaders to inhuman treatment.

“Zambia must break the circle of the previous president being disgraced, be inhumanly treated by the succeeding president,” he said.

“I want to congratulate the newly elected president, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, for his victory and also I want to congratulate the outgoing president, Edgar Lungu, for working hard to maintain the tenets of democracy by conceding,” he said.