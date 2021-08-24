ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa have congratulated Nigerian athletes on their outstanding achievements at the just concluded World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, commended the team and their handlers for showcasing to the world that Nigeria is blessed with some of the best talents in the world of sport who by dint of hard work and perseverance can dazzle anytime and anywhere.

With four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the final medals table, the President believes that our sports ambassadors in Nairobi and the entire contingent have every reason to celebrate their well-deserved laurels, while putting the track and field world on notice of their intentions to surpass their achievements in the nearest future.

President Buhari thanked the victorious athletes for flying the country’s flag high at the competition, breaking new records from personal bests and national records all the way to championship record.

AFN boss on his part, heaped encomiums on the athletes whom he described as the future golden generation for demonstrating the true character and never say die spirit Nigeria is renowned.

He assured that the athletes would be kept together while early preparations for meets and the Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom next year had been ingrained in the federation’s calendar.

Okowa reaffirmed the commitment of his board to revive athletics that was adjudged comatose before now but pleaded for time and prayers from sports loving Nigeria to achieve the AFN’s objectives.