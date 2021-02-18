Federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed said that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Technical Working Group (TWG) on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, Niger and Chad respectively to repatriate the refugees back to Nigeria.

The federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), who is also chairman of TWG said that the group should remain steadfast in carrying out the assignment of returning the refugees from Cameroon and to be ready for the repatriation of the refugees in Niger and Chad respectively.

Head, press and public relations, NCFRMI, Abdul Abdul Onu said in a statement that the Technical Working Group (TWG) on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, rose from a meeting yesterday with additional task to also work towards repatriation of the refugees in other countries.

It would be recalled that the TWG and the Cameroon authorities met in Maroua, Cameroon from 4th – 10th February 2021 to plan strategies for executing the voluntary repatriation of the refugees from Minawo Camp.

The TWG chairman acknowledged the support of the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq and the country representative of the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR), Ms Chansa Kapaya as well as other relevant ministries and departments.