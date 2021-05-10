ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

As Muslims in Nigeria prepare for Eid-el-Fitr to mark the end of the Ramadan fast, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all celebrations be limited due to the coronavirus crisis.

To this effect, the president, his family, personal aides, members of cabinet and service chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja, will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the presidential villa to observe the Eid prayers at 9:00am on the fixed day.

Thereafter, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the president by religious, community and political leaders. As was the case last year, the president encouraged such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

Shehu, in a statement he issued yesterday, said President Buhari specially thanked the Ulama (Islamic clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the country and its people.

RELATED: