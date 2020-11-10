By Ahuraka Isah, Abuja |

Following a presidential directive, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday swore-in a 22-member committee with the mandate to dispose all Federal Government forfeited assets within six months.

According to Malami, the membership of the committee tagged ‘the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria Forfeited Assets’ was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The responsibilities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee among others is to ensure the transparency of the disposal of Federal Government Final Forfeited Assets.

‘’Your mandate is to ensure the expedient disposal of all FGN Forfeited Assets and generate revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria. Accordingly, I wish to solicit the cooperation of all members of this Inter-Ministerial Committee in that respect.

‘’It is also my hope that the proceeds from this exercise will be a source of additional revenue for the country.

While giving the background to the asset disposal exercise, the AGF said, “You may recall that pursuant to Mr. President’s directive in October, 2018 following the recommendations of the Presidential Audit Committee on Recovery and Management of Stolen Assets, there was the need for an effective and efficient management of recovered assets, as an interim measure, pending the passage of the Proceeds of Crime Bill.”

“In compliance with the directives of Mr. President, the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice issued Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations, 2019 to provide legal and administrative frameworks for the investigation, tracing, seizure and disposal of stolen or illegally acquired assets and proceeds of crime.

‘’The Regulation was drawn from the extant laws of the relevant anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies.

It is aimed at ensuring proper coordination of the disposal of the Federal Government assets and for promoting a uniform, harmonized and transparent procedure to safeguard the assets recovered by the relevant agencies in line with the anti-corruption drive of this administration.

‘’It is my pleasure to note that Mr. President approved the composition of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria Forfeited Assets on 27th October, 2020 which we are inaugurating today. The Committee has a time frame of six (6) months for the disposal of all Federal Government Forfeited Assets.

‘’Members of the Committee are drawn from the relevant agencies that deal with the recovery and disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria’s assets. While the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN shall be the Chairman of the Committee, the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Unit under the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice shall serve as the Secretariat of the Committee,” he said.