President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday led other top government functionaries, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs and members of the diplomatic corps to honour the nation’s fallen and living heroes.

Also, governors across the country who marked the day in their respective states paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes.

High point of the event at the federal level was the laying of wreaths at the National Arcade, among other highlights lined up to celebrate the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

First to lay the wreath was President Buhari, followed by Vice President Osinbajo; Senate president, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad.

Next in line to lay the wreaths were the minister of Defence, Maj -Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) and his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Malam Mohammed Bello.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt -Gen Tukur Buratai; Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, also performed the wreath-laying ceremony.

Other dignitaries who also performed the wreath-laying ceremony are representatives of the members of the diplomatic corps as well as Nigerian Legion and widows of late officer/soldiers represented by Mrs Ladi Umar.

President Buhari later signed the anniversary register and released the ceremonial pigeon as a symbol of national peace.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration had started with series of activities, including Jummat prayer on January 8 at the National Mosque and Interdenominational Christian service on January 10 at the Ecunemical Centre, Abuja

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that as Nigerians marked the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, there was increasing call for government at all levels to pay attention to the plights of families of fallen heroes who paid the supreme price defending the country.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday hailed the sacrifices of men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces, just as he urged citizens to rally behind them by embracing peace for sustainable development of the country.

Speaking during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, AbdulRazaq called on citizens to continue to offer support to families of the fallen heroes.

Minutes after he inspected the Parade Guards, the governor laid the wreath in honour of soldiers who died in various wars.

He said, “We must continue to seek peace and believe in one Nigeria, and continue to pray for the souls of the departed – those who risked their lives for this country to be one. We must continue to cherish their services and never forget them.

“As you know, the government is battling with the resources on all fronts. Like the President said, he would continue to meet the demands of men of service. We thank them for their services. We do appreciate their efforts day and night.”

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, also lauded the supreme sacrifice, selfless service and invaluable roles played by officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces in continually ensuring the oneness and indivisible Nigeria.

He lauded the fallen heroes and gallant soldiers and officers for their unparalleled sacrifice in defending the nation’s sovereign integrity, peace and unity since its creation.

This is even as the governor said his administration was resolute to continuously prioritise the welfare and general well-being of the security agents, particularly officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Year 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Military Cenotaph, beside the State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo, yesterday, Governor Oyetola, who described officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces as worthy examples and selfless citizens, said the nation would continue to be grateful to them for their tireless efforts in promoting unity in the nation’s diversity.

Assuring of the administration’s commitment to prioritise security of lives and property of the citizens as well the welfare and general well-being of the people, particularly officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Oyetola said, “I, on behalf of the State of Osun, pledge our renewed support to your cause and the task of nation-building.

“We assure you that your welfare and that of the families of the fallen heroes will continually be prioritised. Rest assured that you are constantly in our prayers, and our warm wishes are with you; and as you have put our interest first, so also shall we consider yours”.

On his part, Sokoto State governor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal, said very urgent measures must be taken towards securing the country, noting that Nigeria is bedeviled with very disturbing security challenges.

Tambuwal who spoke in Sokoto during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, added however that the Nigerian Security Forces have been doing their best in keeping the country united over the years.

He stated: “We need to actually do more to re-secure this country. The security forces also have to collaborate between themselves, show commitment to their official pledge and sink their energy into rescuing the country totally.

“The security forces should continue to work in synergy, live up to their oath of office and give their best to the service of the country”.

Also, Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade, extolled the sacrifices of ex- service men whom he said risked their lives to keep Nigeria one.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day parade held at the Millennium Park, Calabar, Ayade, flanked by his deputy, Professor Iwara Esu and other top government functionaries, lamented the pitiable condition of the ex-service men, saying Nigeria has the responsibility to take care of them and protect them.

The governor then announced a donation of a brand new bus to them to ease their logistics problem.

He said, “You fought for the sustenance of the oness of this nation. You fought to keep us alive, therefore, we have the duty and responsibility to protect you and take care of you. Of course, one good turn deserves another.

“I understand your challenges, I understand your situation. I therefore, hereby authorise the purchase of a brand new bus for all of you, the ex- service men”.

For his part, Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hailed all officers in the Military, Nigerian Police and the legion for their efforts in protecting the country against external aggression and keeping the peace internally, saying challenges posed by COVID-19 cannot stop the state from honouring the fallen heroes.

Speaking at this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day parade and wreath laying ceremony at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos yesterday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians should be thankful to God for celebrating this year’s ceremony despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applauding the organisers of the programme, Sanwo-Olu said despite the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and other parts of the world, they could keep up with the yearly ritual while adhering to safety protocols.

He noted: “It is usually a yearly ceremony and we are thankful that this year’s ceremony could still be observed.

“I want to congratulate and commend all of our officers in the military and also the Nigerian Police, but more especially men of the Legion and everybody that has participated in this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance ceremony, the parade, men on guard and everything.

“I think it has been a testimonial and it is a yearly ritual that we are thankful to God that we can still keep this year’s activity as important as it is. We were still able to observe all of the protocols and you could see that everything has gone very well. It is just a one hour event and we are thankful for the organisers that they have been able to put this together again.”