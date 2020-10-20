By Ahuraka Isah, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the chairman of the Nigerian

Copyright Commission (NCC) Governing Board, Dr Tony Clinton Jaja from office.

This was contained in a letter addressed to him personally in the care

of the director-general of the Commission, John Asein by the

Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the

Ministry of Justice, Dayo Akpata (SAN).

The letter which was dated October 15, 2020, and made available to the

press yesterday was captioned, ‘’Notification of your removal as

chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission’’.

According to Akpata, ‘’I have been directed to notify you of your

removal as the chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright

Commission by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His

Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, as conveyed vide letter

Ref59312/v/230 of 28th September 2020.

‘’Your removal is with immediate effect and you are, therefore,

expected to handover all the properties of the commission in your

possession to the director-general

‘’While wishing you in your future endeavours, please accept the

assurances of the warm regards and best wishes of the Honourable

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’,” Akpata

stated