By Ahuraka Isah, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the chairman of the Nigerian
Copyright Commission (NCC) Governing Board, Dr Tony Clinton Jaja from office.
This was contained in a letter addressed to him personally in the care
of the director-general of the Commission, John Asein by the
Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the
Ministry of Justice, Dayo Akpata (SAN).
The letter which was dated October 15, 2020, and made available to the
press yesterday was captioned, ‘’Notification of your removal as
chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission’’.
According to Akpata, ‘’I have been directed to notify you of your
removal as the chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright
Commission by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His
Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, as conveyed vide letter
Ref59312/v/230 of 28th September 2020.
‘’Your removal is with immediate effect and you are, therefore,
expected to handover all the properties of the commission in your
possession to the director-general
‘’While wishing you in your future endeavours, please accept the
assurances of the warm regards and best wishes of the Honourable
Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’,” Akpata
stated