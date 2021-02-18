By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, on his 60th birthday, February 19, 2021, joining family members and friends to celebrate with the political leader, whose rise in public service remains commendable.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina congratulated the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on his many milestones, particularly becoming Senate President at a relatively young age, and handling the responsibility with maturity and wisdom.

As the former SGF turned 60, President Buhari urges more commitment to nation building with the wealth of knowledge and experience gathered from many years of serving in government.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will bless Sen. Anyim with good health and longer life.