President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, on his 70th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari joined sports lovers, family and friends to celebrate the skillful footballer who captained the national team to lift its first African Nations Cup title in 1980.

The president also rejoiced with the multi-talented and disciplined player on the auspicious period of turning a septuagenarian.

He affirmed that Chukwu’s contributions to development of sports in Nigeria would always attract attention, particularly making the country proud by providing technical leadership for other national teams like those of Lebanon and Kenya.

Buhari also noted with commendation, the efforts of the former Captain of Rangers International, Enugu, in strengthening the local league.

The league has over the years been the major feeder of the national team, and produced players that have featured in some of the best teams and championships in the world.

The president prayed for improved health, strength and longer life for the former Super Eagles captain. (NAN)