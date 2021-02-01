President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Dr Doyin Abiola, Nigeria’s first female newspaper editor and former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Concord Press Nigeria Limited, on the occasion of her 75th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari appreciated Abiola’s remarkable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian media industry.

He also lauded her for inspiring many others to build successful careers as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president acknowledged Abiola’s positive influence on responsible journalism in the country as a thorough-bred reporter, columnist and editor.

He urged the veteran journalist to sustain her support towards raising the bar of professionalism, responsibility and accountability in the Nigerian media as a trusted source of information in a democracy.

Buhari joined family, friends and protégés of Dr Abiola in praying for her health and happiness. (NAN)