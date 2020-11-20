President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly greeted pioneer Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, on his 60th birthday, November 21, 2020, joining family and friends to celebrate the milestone, marked with years of diligence and service to the nation.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina felicitated with the former EFCC Chairman, who also served as Chairman of Petroleum Revenue Task Force, commending his sacrifices and dedication to the country, particularly in pursuing probity, advocating good governance and promoting democratic values.

As the renowned public servant turns 60, President Buhari believes his determination to see Nigeria reach greater heights, through counselling and mentoring of young leaders deserves commendation, while urging him to remain steadfast on a disciplined and focused life.