President Muhammadu Buhari has communicated the appointment of the new Service Chiefs to the National Assembly and has accordingly sought for the confirmation of the appointees by the Senate.

A statement by the special assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, on Friday, said Buhari had a day after the appointment written a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, dated January 27, 2021, on the development.

According to Omoworare, “This was done in furtherance of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A.20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.”

LEADERSHIP reports that even though the Senate is currently on break until Tuesday, February 9, 2021, there had been rumour that the National Assembly might have been sidelined by the President having announced the appointment of the Service Chiefs three days ago without reference to their subsequent confirmation by the Senate.

But the presidential aide noted that the tradition of seeking Senate’s confirmation of Service Chiefs is enshrined in law and was started by President Buhari administration in 2015.

“Contrary to fears expressed in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari has “bypassed” the National Assembly in the process of the appointment of the Service Chiefs and that he has no intention of seeking consideration and confirmation of their appointment, Mr. President, upon nomination for appointment, sought confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Major General Lucky Irabor, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff respectively, vide his aforementioned letter,” he said.

He recalled that the same procedure was adopted when the immediate past Service Chiefs were appointed in 2015.

“It will be recalled that the National Assembly will only resume plenary sessions on 9th February 2021, when hopefully Mr. President’s communication for consideration and confirmation of the nominations for appointment of the Service Chiefs would be undertaken.

“Before this administration, confirmation of Service Chiefs were not sought and obtained from the National Assembly in consonance with the provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap. A.20 LFN.

“We are aware that in Keyamo Vs. President & Ors, the Federal High Court set aside the Armed Forces Modification Order 2008 (purportedly made under Section 315 [2) of the Constitution) on 1st July 2013 and ruled that the confirmation of the National Assembly must be sought for the appointment of the Service Chiefs. We are in compliance with the spirit and letters of both the statute and case law,” Omoworare added.